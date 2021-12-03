GRID Legends Gets a February Release Date, Deluxe Edition Includes Major Progress Booster

The past summer EA and Codemasters unveiled GRID Legends, but the announcement was a bit light on details. Thankfully, they’ve now locked down a February 2022 release date and released a meaty 15-minute-plus gameplay video, which you can check out for yourself, below.

Variety seems to be the name of the game for GRID Legends, with Codemasters promising over 100 vehicles, ranging from F1 cars to big rigs, 130 routes to race on, and a documentary-style story mode that will deliver unique choreographed moments on-track. Speaking of which, you’ll even be able to create your own events and moments with the game’s Race Creator. GRID Legends is open for pre-orders now, and you get the following goodies for doing so.

GRID Legends: Pre-Order Bonus Double Pack The double pack features exclusive Career events focused on the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, along with team icons, liveries, and banners to help you represent either Ravenwest or Seneca on the track. The following exclusive cars are also included: Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Porsche 962C

Ginetta G55 GT4

Koenigsegg Jesko

Of course, there will also be a GRID Legends Deluxe Edition, which will set you back $80 and includes access to post-launch story expansions, some additional cars, and the “Mechanic Pass” that will make unlocking upgrades for your car easier.

Players who purchase GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition get access to additional items on launch day, and a huge slate of post-launch content currently in development. On February 25, Deluxe Edition players will exclusively receive the Voltz Pack, consisting of two cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1) and team liveries, banners and logos to help you rep Voltz – one of the new teams featured in GRID Legends’ ‘Driven to Glory’ story mode. Also on launch day, Deluxe Edition players get the Mechanic Pass: an add-on that allows players to unlock vehicle upgrades faster. With car upgrades unlocked upon reaching total mileage milestones in a car, the Mechanic Pass multiplies your mileage counter, meaning upgrades are available faster for cars you own and race. Owners of the Deluxe Edition also have access to exclusive Challenges, alongside the Challenges available to all players.

Finally, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from GRID Legends post-launch (click the image for full resolution).

GRID Legends drifts onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 25 (a week before Gran Turismo 7…bold move, EA).