Grand Theft Auto v Looks Incredibly Realistic With QuantV 3.0 Graphic Overhaul Mod and Ray Tracing in New 4K Video
Grand Theft Auto V is not the most recent game around, but it can still look like a current-generation game with the right mods.
A new video shared online by Digital Dreams shows how realistic the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games can look with multiple mods like the QuantV 3.0 graphic overhaul and ray tracing. You can check out this new video below.
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
