Grand Theft Auto v Looks Incredibly Realistic With QuantV 3.0 Graphic Overhaul Mod and Ray Tracing in New 4K Video

Grand Theft Auto V is not the most recent game around, but it can still look like a current-generation game with the right mods.

A new video shared online by Digital Dreams shows how realistic the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games can look with multiple mods like the QuantV 3.0 graphic overhaul and ray tracing. You can check out this new video below.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.