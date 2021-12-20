Grand Theft Auto V Looks Truly Next-Gen Complete With Ray Tracing and Volumetric Lighting in New 8K Resolution Video

Despite having been originally released two console generations back, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be among the best looking open-world games ever released thanks to its incredibly dedicated modding community that has released so many amazing mods.

A new modding showcase, put together by Digital Dreams, shows how much these mods make the difference. With ray tracing, QuantV, GTAV 5Real and Streetlights, and Volumetrics mods, the open-world by Rockstar Games looks like a proper next-gen game.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC and consoles worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series sometime next year.