Grand Theft Auto V Looks Truly Next-Gen Complete With Ray Tracing and Volumetric Lighting in New 8K Resolution Video
Despite having been originally released two console generations back, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be among the best looking open-world games ever released thanks to its incredibly dedicated modding community that has released so many amazing mods.
A new modding showcase, put together by Digital Dreams, shows how much these mods make the difference. With ray tracing, QuantV, GTAV 5Real and Streetlights, and Volumetrics mods, the open-world by Rockstar Games looks like a proper next-gen game.
Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC and consoles worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series sometime next year.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC also includes Grand Theft Auto Online, with support for 30 players and two spectators. Grand Theft Auto Online for PC will include all existing gameplay upgrades and Rockstar-created content released since the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online, including Heists and Adversary modes.
The PC version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online features First Person Mode, giving players the chance to explore the incredibly detailed world of Los Santos and Blaine County in an entirely new way.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter