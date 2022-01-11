Grand Theft Auto V: Definitive Edition Graphics Overhaul Mod Introduces Massive Texture Improvements

The Grand Theft Auto V: The Definitive Edition graphics overhaul mod aims to improve the visuals of the open-world game developed by Rockstar by introducing new high-quality textures.

The mod, which is being developed by BadassBaboon, will eventually replace all of the game's environmental textures with 2K and 4K resolution textures. A comparison video that has been shared online highlights the differences with the vanilla game, which are quite big in some cases.

More information on the Grand Theft Auto V: The Definitive Edition graphics overhaul mod can be found on BadassBaboon's Patreon. The mod's beta version is currently available only to members.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.