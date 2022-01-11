Grand Theft Auto V: Definitive Edition Graphics Overhaul Mod Introduces Massive Texture Improvements
The Grand Theft Auto V: The Definitive Edition graphics overhaul mod aims to improve the visuals of the open-world game developed by Rockstar by introducing new high-quality textures.
The mod, which is being developed by BadassBaboon, will eventually replace all of the game's environmental textures with 2K and 4K resolution textures. A comparison video that has been shared online highlights the differences with the vanilla game, which are quite big in some cases.
More information on the Grand Theft Auto V: The Definitive Edition graphics overhaul mod can be found on BadassBaboon's Patreon. The mod's beta version is currently available only to members.
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.