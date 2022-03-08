Gran Turismo 7 New Comparison Video Highlights Visual Improvements Over the Entire Series
A new Gran Turismo 7 comparison video that has been shared online this week highlights the massive visual improvements introduced in the latest entry in the series over the entire franchise.
The new video, put together by El Analista De Bits, is an incredibly interesting watch that shows how far the series has gone since its debut on the original PlayStation.
Gran Turismo 7 launched last week on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game is among the best racing games released in recent times, but the experience is damaged by microtransactions, as highlighted by Chris in his review.
As you will see from the review, no mention of the microtransactions were made. This was because the cost of these was hidden. Now I know this, combined with something I did mention - the grind - I can't overlook this matter of concern. Much like my many complaints against Ubisoft for forcing grind into their recent games to sell the solution, this is certainly present in Gran Turismo 7. As such, I will be adjusting my score from 9/10 to 8/10, though I will say the many qualities still make it a great title, it's just a shame it's been plagued by terrible decisions.
Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Whether you're a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer, or photographer - find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade, and Driving School. With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode. With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.
