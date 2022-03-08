Gran Turismo 7 New Comparison Video Highlights Visual Improvements Over the Entire Series

A new Gran Turismo 7 comparison video that has been shared online this week highlights the massive visual improvements introduced in the latest entry in the series over the entire franchise.

The new video, put together by El Analista De Bits, is an incredibly interesting watch that shows how far the series has gone since its debut on the original PlayStation.

Gran Turismo 7 launched last week on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game is among the best racing games released in recent times, but the experience is damaged by microtransactions, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

As you will see from the review, no mention of the microtransactions were made. This was because the cost of these was hidden. Now I know this, combined with something I did mention - the grind - I can't overlook this matter of concern. Much like my many complaints against Ubisoft for forcing grind into their recent games to sell the solution, this is certainly present in Gran Turismo 7. As such, I will be adjusting my score from 9/10 to 8/10, though I will say the many qualities still make it a great title, it's just a shame it's been plagued by terrible decisions.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.