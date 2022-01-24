Gran Turismo 7 Launch File Size to be About as Large as a Fully-Updated Gran Turismo Sport

When it comes to PlayStation-exclusive hard drive hogs, Gran Turismo Sport has long been the champion. While the game launched at a relatively svelte 43 GB, it eventually ballooned to over 100 GB (102.5 GB to be exact). So, this raises the question – just how much space are we going to have to clear for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7? Is it going to be another SSD-gobbling beast?

Turns out it is. While there are somewhat conflicting reports, it seems Gran Turismo 7 will take up around as much disc space as a fully-updated Gran Turismo Sport at launch, and it’s likely the game will only get bigger from there. Currently, the PlayStation Direct store lists both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Gran Turismo 7 at 110 GB. Now, these kind of store listings are often ballpark estimates that tend to air on the side of caution, but the usually-reliable PlayStation Game Size Twitter account is reporting the PS5 version will be 89.5 GB before the Day 1 patch, which could very well carry the game up to that 110 GB mark.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait to find out the exact size of Gran Turismo 7 with its Day 1 patch, but all signs point toward a very large download. Haven’t been keeping up with GT7? Here are the upcoming racer’s key features:

The Best of Gran Turismo - With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode – Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.

- With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode – Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making. Find You Line - Whether you’re a racer, collector, tuner, designer, photographer or arcade fan – immerse yourself in the facets of automotive culture that matter most to you.

- Whether you’re a racer, collector, tuner, designer, photographer or arcade fan – immerse yourself in the facets of automotive culture that matter most to you. Connect and Compete - Join an international community of drivers to share race strategies, tuning tips, livery designs and photos, before taking to the track to go head-to-head.

Gran Turismo 7 peels onto PS4 and PS5 on March 4.