Gran Turismo 7 1.11 Update Increases Rewards, Adds Endurance Races, Improves Car Physics Simulation and More

A new Gran Turismo 7 update is now live on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, introducing plenty of changes to the game and addressing some of the game's most annoying issues, like rewards.

The 1.11 update, among other things, increases the amount of rewards for events in the latter half of the World Circuit and adjusts the rewards for Arcade, Daily and Custom races, Lobbies and more. The update also introduces Endurance Races

1．World Circuits

- The amount of rewards for events in the latter half of the World Circuit has been increased.

- New race events have been added to the World Circuit. The new events are as follows:

・World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise

・World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

・World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A

- Adjusted the rewards for Arcade races and Custom Races 2．Circuit Experience

- Rewards are now provided when clearing all layouts of circuits in Gold or Bronze results. If you have already achieved these results, going into the sector selection screen and exiting with the Exit button will award the prize. 3．Lobby / Sports Mode

- The amount of Gran Turismo 7 rewards in Lobbies and Daily Races has been increased.

- Corrected an issue where spectating while entered in a race in the Lobby did not allow you to switch to the spectator camera.

- Changed the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Cup so that the Helmet thumbnail specific to the championship is displayed.

- When the room mode is set to ‘Practice/Endurance Race’, adjusted the finish timing when the course setting is set to ‘Time limit’.

- Changed the camera movements before races start in Daily Races when the starting method is set to Formation. 4．Mission

- Added ‘The Human Comedy’ to Missions, containing 1-hour endurance races. ‘The Human Comedy’ will become playable when the player’s Collector’s Level is 23. Each endurance race event will award up to 1.2 million Cr. per event.

- Race information such as the Starting Grid, number of laps or time limit, starting method, etc. are now displayed in the Race event Quick Menu of Missions.

- Best records for time limit events and Friend Ranking Records are now saved and displayed in the format of [Ranking/Number of Laps]

- Rankings have been reset for the following Time Limit events*

・Gone With the Wind - High Speed Ring 30 min.

・The Sun Also Rises - Le Mans 24 min.

・The Sun Also Rises - Bathurst Gr. 3 Battle

The new Gran Turismo 7 update also increases the maximum cap for earned credits to 100 million, the maximum number of cars listed in the lineup at the same time and fixes issues with cars, the Livery Editor, and improves car physics simulation.

5．Game Progression

- Raised the maximum cap for earned in-game credits to 100 million Cr.

- New ‘Invitations’ received hereafter will have a time limit of 30 days, instead of 14 days. 6．Used Cars / Legendary Cars

- The number of cars listed in the lineup at the same time is now increased. 7．Cars

- Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC) '90: Corrected the position and shape of the roll cage installed in ‘GT Auto’.

- Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT APEX (S.Shigeno Version): Corrected a part of the rear wheel design. 8．Livery Editor

- Corrected livery display issues for the following cars. If the car you are currently using is subject to this, it will be fixed when you go to [GT Auto] -> [Car Customization] -> [Save Style]

・Subaru WRX Gr.B Road Car

・Ferrari F430 '06

・Ferrari F8 Tributo '19 9． Car Physics Simulation

- Improved physics when landing from a jump, mainly on dirt tracks.

- Corrected an issue where the value of the vehicle speed displayed on the speedometer of other players in online races sometimes differed from the actual vehicle speed.

- Corrected an issue where after-fire would not stop during certain operations after tuning the muffler of a Toyota Prius G '09 and Toyota Aqua S '11.

The Gran Turismo 7 1.11 update also introduces plenty of other improvements, including improvements for graphics, sound, and more. You can find the full list of changes on the game's official website.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review.