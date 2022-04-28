GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010, The World’s Fastest NVMe PCIe 4.0 RAID Card, Offers Up To 110 Gbps Transfer Speeds & 19 Million IOPS With NVIDIA Ampere GPU

GRAID Technology recently launched the SupremeRAID SR-1010, the world's fastest NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card for PCIe Gen 4. The company anticipates that the new SupremeRAID SR-1010 will seek to bring SSD RAID performance to the forefront of tomorrow's technology.

GRAID Utilizes NVIDIA's Ampere GA106 GPU To Enhance The Read & Write Performance of Its 110 GB/s SupremeRAID SR-1010 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Cards

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 is the next step for the company to replace and improve from the previous SR-1000, which offered a PCIe 3.0 interface. Now, improving the technology and offering a newer PCIe 4.0 interface, the SupremeRAID SR-1010 increases the performance of the company's predecessor. The sequential read performance stays the same (around 110 GBps) but now offers a sequential write performance of 22 Gbps, two times faster than the SupremeRAID SR-1000.

GRAID Technology ranks the SupremeRAID SR-1010 with writing and reading speeds as high as 1.5M IOPS and 19M IOPS, which improves 83% in writing performance and 19% in reading version.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 delivers 8X higher sequential reads and 5.5X sequential writes (if not slightly higher). Random performance shows more than five times more good random reads and increased random writes above eight times efficiency.

The SupremeRAID SR-1010 showcases a dual-slot arrangement and is 2.713 H x 6.6 L inches. The NVMeoF RAID card uses a single cooling fan design to maintain temperatures. The SupremeRAID SR-1010 utilizes NVIDIA's RTX A2000 (GA106) GPU, an Ampere-based graphics card, which substantially improves over the SupremeRAID SR-1000. The predecessor used the NVIDIA T1000 GPU from the Turing series of cards.

GRAID Technology's SupremeRAID SR-1010 is compatible with RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10 arrays, identical to the SR-1000. The SR-1010 attaches to an x16 expansion slot but will be at its most beneficial when using a PCIe 4.0 interface. The power consumption of the new RAID system is 20% higher than its previous model, offering consumption levels of 70W. The card contains up to 32 NVMe SSDs and sustains most Linux distributions and the Windows Server 2019 and 2022 versions.

The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 will be available next month through GRAID Technology's OEM partners and authorized resellers. The company has yet to divulge the price point of the latest offering from GRAID.

News Source: StorageReview