Gotham Knights’ First 16 Minutes of Gameplay Showcase Combat, Stealth, and Detective Work

WB Games Montreal’s upcoming Gotham Knights has a lot to prove given it has to follow the near-universally-beloved Arkham franchise and allay fan concerns about the game’s move to more of an open-world RPG concept. Well, today the first 16 minutes of Gotham Knights was revealed, courtesy of IGN, and it may set some Bat-fans minds at ease.

While Gotham Knights lets you choose which of its four protagonists you want to play as, the footage focuses on Batgirl who’s tasked with investigating Gotham University, as something strange is going on with Dr. Kirk Langstrom (aka Man-Bat, for those in the know). The footage shows off some fairly in-depth detective/puzzle mechanics and pretty impressive visuals and animations. Eventually a bunch of trouble-making punks show up, allowing the game to show off its combat mechanics. Beating up baddies looks relatively fluid and accessible, and Arkham-like stealth mechanics also make a return. Meanwhile, RPG-like stats, health bars, ect. seem to have been deemphasized. Check out the footage for yourself, below.

Is Gotham Knights exactly what Arkham fans have been waiting for? Perhaps not, but I think it looks fairly promising on its own terms. Haven’t been keeping up with Gotham Knights? Here are the game’s key features…

– Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight. Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC’s Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.

– Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos. Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa, Nightwing uses his dual Escrima Sticks, Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.