Google Search in the U.S. Now Supports Continuous Scrolling

A lot of us like to scroll through Google searches when we are trying to look for something. Well, this is going to become a lot easier to do on your smartphone, at least in the U.S., as Google is rolling out a new change to the search results on your smartphones that will remove the "see more" button, and you will now be able to scroll through results endlessly. The page will keep rolling more search results, and this feature will be available on both Android and iOS.

Google Search is About to Become a Lot More Immersive

However, not everyone will start seeing the change right away as it is being rolled out in stages.

"While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. Most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results,” wrote Niru Anand on the Google Search blog. “With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button."

Endless scrolling is not a new feature, it exists on several mobile apps at this point, and it is a pretty standard feature on apps such as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and more. It ultimately makes sense for Google to adapt to this change. Additionally, there is a high chance that Google will bring this change internationally, as well.

Google has also mentioned that this feature will help those who look for more open-ended questions, as more search results keep help you decide how to go about your plan and what you are searching for.

This feature should also make it easier for Google to add advertisements into the search results. This is similar to how both Twitter and Facebook have been adding ads between the most. A continuous scroll feature is also good for the company as it will keep you on the page or the app. But then again, it is a feature that will help both Google and the user, just in different ways.