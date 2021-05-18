Google’s Project Starline Enables Friends and Loved Ones Feel Like They Are Together, When They Are Miles Apart

Something interesting that Google is working on is Project Starline. It is a new form of technology that combines both hardware and software to make people feel like they are communicating in the same room when in actuality, they are living miles apart. Google states that we should view Project Starline as if we are looking through a magic window. The other person can see a life-size person, and they can communicate freely.

Google Is Combining Several Advancements to Make Project Starline Possible, Including Computer Vision and Machine Learning

Given below are the technologies that Google uses to make Project Starline possible.

“To make this experience possible, we are applying research in computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio and real-time compression. We've also developed a breakthrough light field display system that creates a sense of volume and depth that can be experienced without the need for additional glasses or headsets. The effect is the feeling of a person sitting just across from you, like they are right there.”

Google says that for now, Project Starline is available in just a few of the company’s offices since it requires special hardware that is custom built to actually run. In time, the technology used to make this possible will become affordable, and in turn, accessible to the masses. The advertising giant states that it is conducting demos with select enterprise partners in areas like healthcare and media to obtain early feedback on the technology and applications.

This is likely to branch out Project Starline in other areas to simplify communication between people. In short, people who cannot be physically present in front of their friends, colleagues, family, or loved ones will now have the opportunity to do so. Google has not provided a timeline as to when Project Starline will be available for the masses but let us keep our fingers crossed for more updates.