Google Play Store Seems to be Getting a New Logo

The last time we saw a new Google Play Store logo was back in 2016 when Play Movies & Music, TV, and Newsstand were still alive and kicking. Even though it has been 6 years since that, the Google Play Store is finally getting a new logo.

Before the redesign that took place in 2016, the icon had a lot more shadows than it does now.

The New Google Play Store Logo is Currently Appearing in Some Places of the Service

So, what exactly is the new Google Play Store logo? Well, you still are getting a triangle, but the corners are a lot more rounded as compared to the current one. On the other hand, the four colors used in the logo are now more aligned with the colors that Google uses, which is definitely something that was a long time coming. However, now, the icon appears to be a lot more muted.

Blue and green are not as vibrant, and the internal partition has been tweaked, giving all the parts more space. You can look at the image below, courtesy of 9to5Google.

You can clearly see that the icon is currently in the low-res version and it is only found on the GPay and Google Pay. When you do make a Google Play Store transaction like adding credit to your account, the new icon appears. It is not live anywhere on the app itself, so we still have to wait and see how that turns out.

At the time of writing, there is no clear answer as to when Google will introduce the new Google Play Store logo. The service recently removed the Movies & TV tab, and we could soon be saying goodbye to the Play Books as well, which will make the Play Store a place where you could only download games and apps.

We will keep you posted as we hear more about the upcoming logo change.