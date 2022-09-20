Menu
Google Pixel Watch will Start at $349.99 with a Really Old Chipset

Furqan Shahid
Sep 20, 2022, 02:14 AM EDT
Google's hardware event is not that far and the company is going to be announcing the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch. At the time of writing, we do not have a lot of questions about upcoming devices since we know almost everything about upcoming devices. Still, we have some new information on the Pixel Watch and things are not looking good for Google's smartwatch.

We previously reported about how the Pixel Watch is going to cost more than the competition with the cellular model being at $399.99. Thanks to another source, the price was corroborated but now, our source has provided us with the price of the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi price and that model is going to start at $349.99.

We are Not Sure Why Google Wants a Premium for Pixel Watch Despite the Tough Competition in the Market

The Google Pixel Watch will be available in a Black case with an Obsidian band, Silver/Chalk, and Gold/Hazel. However, the cellular model will be available in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel.

While it is certainly exciting to see that the Pixel Watch is coming out next month, it also leaves us wondering why this watch costs more than some of the leading smartwatches in the market. Take the Galaxy Watch 5 for example, it starts at $279 for the 40mm and $309 for the 44mm. These watches are actually premium as they ship with a sapphire crystal, WearOS 3, multi-day battery life. While we do not have the official specs on the Pixel Watch, it is running a chip that was released back in 2018 and also features a smaller battery, which is not going to help the case Google is trying to make.

Another thing that you should note is that rumors have been circulating about how the Pixel Watch is going to be cheaper in Europe as compared to the U.S., we would like to confirm that it is not the case.

It is safe to say that if Google is trying to make a dent in the smartphone market, it will need to do a lot because the market has reached a point of saturation, and Google simply cannot just release a substandard offering and expect it to work.

