Pixel 7 Pro Gets an Early, but Short Unboxing, With Video Showing What Accessories You Will Get

Omar Sohail
Oct 5, 2022, 03:46 PM EDT
Google has yet to announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and we have already come across someone who posted a short unboxing video of the top-tier flagship. The small clip provides a better look at one of the colors, along with what you get in the box.

Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel Finish Looks Absolutely Stunning, but Google Provides Minimum Accessories in the Packaging

The small clip was posted by a Twitter user going by the name ‘dobby the tech elf’, and he shows the Pixel 7 Pro in the Hazel finish. With a glossy finish at the back thanks to the glass material, paired with the bits of gold around the rim and camera housing looks impressive and shows that, if anything, Google takes the manufacturing of its devices exceptionally seriously.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
How to Watch Pixel 7 Event Tomorrow

The triple rear camera array looks slightly changed compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, but the majority of the aesthetics look similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, which is not a bad thing. Since no other manufacturer is mimicking this design, it is not the worst idea to only bring minimal changes to a successor, though Google should not make this a habit. The person making the short unboxing video also showed what you get with the flagship, and honestly, it is not enough, but what Google has done here is nothing different compared to what other phone makers like Apple and Samsung are doing.

You get a USB-C to USB-C cable, along with a Quick Switch Adapter and possibly a SIM ejector tool. We do not know the supported standard of the USB-C to USB-C cable packaged with the Pixel 7 Pro, but if it is USB 2.0, data transfers will be significantly slower. Sadly, the software was not shown running on Google’s flagship, but we hope it is more polished this time than what came running out of the box for Pixel 6 Pro customers.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications comparison

Google will officially announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro tomorrow, so we will have more information for our readers then.

News Source: dobby the tech elf

Order