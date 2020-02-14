Pixel 3 XL 64GB Is Now Available at a Substantial Price Cut, but Only for a Limited Time

If you don’t have any issues getting the Not Pink variant of the Pixel 3 XL, then B&H has an amazing deal for you. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to last for a long time, so we suggest that you pick it up before the offer expires. Heading over to the online store, you’ll find that the Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of internal storage has been discounted to just $399. At the time of writing, there’s a whole day and less than 13 hours remaining for the offer to end, so make your choice now.

The Pixel 3 XL sold at B&H supports every carrier in the U.S., and you get a 12-month warranty as well. During launch, the Pixel 3 XL was priced at $899 and to see it now being offered at only $399 is a welcome deal. If you’ve seen the Pixel 3 XL before, you’ll know from before that it has an unsightly notch at the top, but otherwise, it’s loaded with decent specifications. It sports a Snapdragon 845, coupled with an adequate 3430mAh battery, and it shines in the imaging department thanks to its 12MP rear camera.

The 12MP camera magic has more to do with the color science Google employs using its computational photography techniques, which is why a lot of people have not but praises for it. There’s also a dual 8MP + 8MP front camera to aid in capturing ultrawide angle shots, and this is an addition not present in the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL.

Overall, the Pixel 3 XL is a solid smartphone for the money, and with the latest discount, it becomes an even more affordable choice for lots of customers who want to nab an excellent deal.