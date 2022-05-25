Google Photos Finally Adds New Filters for Better Skin Tone Representation

Google Photos users finally have access to the real tone filters. The latest set of "Real Tone" filters in Google Photos are designed to help show your skin the true shade. With the Pixel 6 series, the company worked to adjust the phones' camera so it can accurately capture the wide variety of human skin tones and people can see their true selves in the pictures.

The company released the Monk Skin Tone Scale at the Google I/O 2022, it was an open-source library that will help make machine learning of images more inclusive by better understanding tones and shades. At that time, the company announced that the Monk Skin Tone Scale would soon be put in use within the Google Photos app to allow the users to make finer and better tweaks. As shared on Twitter, the feature is now rolling out to Google Photos users on Android, iOS, and the web.

Monk Skin Tone Scale Filters are Finally Available on Google Photos

Once the feature starts rolling out to Google Photos, you will have access to a suite of new options in the "Filters" tab of the app editor. YOu will get choices like Playa, Isla, Honey, and Desert. According to Google, the filters were specially designed to "work well across skin tones."

The new Real Tone filters in Google Photos are starting to roll out today on Android, iOS, and web. These filters were designed by professional image makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style. pic.twitter.com/UwTS4KIodY — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 24, 2022

If the filter you have selected is one of the new ones, you should see an overlaid mention that says "Made with Real Tone." In addition to that, each filter should also give adjustments that you can make to better refine your pictures.

While the best solution is to automatically let the app do its job, to be honest, this feature is certainly something useful, especially when you