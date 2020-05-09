Google Lens is pretty cool as far as functionality is concerned. However, Google has gone ahead and added a new feature which, as we can see, is going to make it all the more usable. As a matter of fact, this should give people more incentive to use Google Lens altogether. Google has announced that the new Google Lens feature will allow you to copy and paste your handwritten notes from your phone directly to your computer. However, there is a catch, your handwriting should be neat enough.

Google took to its blog and announced that Google Lens is going to have this feature. In order to make it work, you will have to have the latest version of Google Chrome and the standalone Google Lens app for either Android or iOS. Additionally, you will need to be logged in to your Google account on both devices for this to work.

The Copy and Paste Feature of Google Lens Will Allow You to be More Productive

Using the feature is simple, you just have to launch the app, point your camera at the handwritten text, highlight it on-screen and select copy. Once that is done, you can then go to a document in Google Docs, edit it, and then paste the text. That is it, you are done. Or at least as far as your handwriting is concerned.

Because as stated before, this feature works best if your handwriting is readable and neat enough. If not then, well, you cannot use this feature as intended. Google has shared a cool GIF that you can check to see how this works in action.

At the time of writing, the feature is more or less a hit or a miss. Folks who are not proud of their handwriting are going to find some typos, but it is a cool feature nonetheless. Something we can see ourselves using a lot of times, especially with the whole situation of making lists, working from home, and taking notes has become prevalent, at least now.

Additionally, Google has introduced a new pronunciation tool, as well. You just have to highlight the word in Lens and tap on Listen. The feature is currently only exclusive to Android but will be making its way to iOS soon. There is more, Google Lens will now allow you to look up concepts, as well. Searching for any concept on Lens can actually get you results straight from Google, which is actually very handy when it comes to doing assignments, or helping someone else with their assignments.

The additions that Google Lens just got are certainly nice. These are some of the changes that people would actually want to use rather than just have no interest in. Do you see yourself using the new Google Lens features? Let us know what you think.