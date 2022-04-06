Google Docs Will Soon Support Emoji Reactions in Documents

Emoji reactions are nothing new, to be honest. As a matter of fact, they have become an integral part of most of the apps like Slack, Instagram, Messenger, iMessage, and even WhatsApp joining the bandwagon soon. However, the next app to support emoji reactions is rather unconventional as Google has announced that Google Docs is now joining the party.

Google Docs on the web will soon let you leave emoji reactions in documents. At the moment, the service only lets you add a comment on documents but that is going to change now as you will be able to leave thumbs up, fire, or any other emoji that you wish to do so.

How to Import Presets in Lightroom for Android

Emojis in Google Docs is a Weird But Fun Looking Feature

The process of doing so is going to be even simpler, you will just have to highlight a word or a passage in a document and you will see an emoji button appear on the left side between the comment and edit buttons. Once you click the emoji button, it will bring up the emoji picker along with a search bar that will let you search your emojis. You will also get a panel showing you the most frequently used reactions. This is how it is going to work.

Aside from that, Google has highlighted some important things about the new update.

Emoji set is updated to the latest version (Emoji 14.0), reflecting the latest emoji set with options to accurately reflect your identity

Gender-neutral options for gender-modifiable emojis

Emoji skin tone and gender preferences are saved per individual emoji Getting started Admins: There is no admin control for this feature.

Google has also mentioned that the emoji preferences will be shared with Google Chat, meaning that the preferences set in one app will show in the other. The feature was originally announced last year at the Google I/O but is only starting to roll out now.

Emoji reactions on Google Docs will start rolling out in the coming weeks and the feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

Do you think that having emojis in Google Docs is something that you will find useful? Let us know.