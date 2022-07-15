Menu
Company

Google Could Potentially Face an Antitrust Lawsuit from DOJ

Furqan Shahid
Jul 15, 2022
Google Could Potentially Face an Antitrust Lawsuit from DOJ
Credits: Unsplash/Pawel Czerwinski

Google seems to be in danger of another legal battle and this time around, it is coming out of the U.S. Department of Justice and its complaints against the ad tech business.

Earlier this week, Google reportedly offered to spin off parts of its ad tech business into a separate firm that would have operated under Alphabet. The concessions came in the response to reports that stated that some U.S. senators were planning on introducing a new bill that would have targetted the company's tech business.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Seems to be Losing Gen Z to TikTok and Instagram

Google's ad tech platform works as a sort of an exchange for selling and placing ads on the web as well as mobile apps. However, it has managed to find itself under scrutiny over the past couple of months mainly because of Google's market dominance.

Google Seems to be in Trouble Once Again, This Time with DOJ

Google has mentioned in the past how it is working with regulators so it can address their concerns. However, that might not happen after all.

Antitrust regulators previously issued a warning to Google that a lawsuit could be filed and there are no intentions of accepting settlements. Therefore, this DOJ lawsuit is not surprising at all.

According to Bloomberg, the antitrust lawsuit could be filed in the coming weeks. If it does push through, it will add to an already massive pile of antitrust complaints against Google.

Of course, this is not the first time for Google and such complaints but considering how it is coming from DOJ itself, this could end up having some serious ramifications.

We will keep you posted as we hear more about the situation at hand.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order