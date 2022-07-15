Google Could Potentially Face an Antitrust Lawsuit from DOJ

Google seems to be in danger of another legal battle and this time around, it is coming out of the U.S. Department of Justice and its complaints against the ad tech business.

Earlier this week, Google reportedly offered to spin off parts of its ad tech business into a separate firm that would have operated under Alphabet. The concessions came in the response to reports that stated that some U.S. senators were planning on introducing a new bill that would have targetted the company's tech business.

Google's ad tech platform works as a sort of an exchange for selling and placing ads on the web as well as mobile apps. However, it has managed to find itself under scrutiny over the past couple of months mainly because of Google's market dominance.

Google Seems to be in Trouble Once Again, This Time with DOJ

Google has mentioned in the past how it is working with regulators so it can address their concerns. However, that might not happen after all.

Antitrust regulators previously issued a warning to Google that a lawsuit could be filed and there are no intentions of accepting settlements. Therefore, this DOJ lawsuit is not surprising at all.

According to Bloomberg, the antitrust lawsuit could be filed in the coming weeks. If it does push through, it will add to an already massive pile of antitrust complaints against Google.

Of course, this is not the first time for Google and such complaints but considering how it is coming from DOJ itself, this could end up having some serious ramifications.

We will keep you posted as we hear more about the situation at hand.