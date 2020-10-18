Google Cloud Certifications Bundle With Courses And Practice Tests Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now

When you are making a career in the world of technology, getting certifications can get you way ahead of your peers. Whatever line of expertise you wish to choose, there will always be some certifications that you need under your belt. Wccftech is going to help you prepare for some of them. We are providing an amazing discount offer on the Google Cloud Certifications Bundle. The offer expires in a few hours, so get it right away!

Google Cloud Certifications Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains courses and practice tests that will help make your life a lot better. You will not regretting placing your faith in this bundle. Here are highlights of what the Google Cloud Certifications Bundle has in store for you:

Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect

Demonstrate Your Knowledge of Designing, Developing, & Managing Secure, Robust, and Dynamic Solutions on GCP

Demonstrate Your Knowledge of Designing, Developing, & Managing Secure, Robust, and Dynamic Solutions on GCP Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Security Engineer

Validate Your Skills to Design & Implement a Secure Infrastructure on Google Cloud Platform

Validate Your Skills to Design & Implement a Secure Infrastructure on Google Cloud Platform Google Cloud Certified Professional Data Engineer

Make Data-Driven Decisions by Collecting, Visualizing, & Transforming Data

Make Data-Driven Decisions by Collecting, Visualizing, & Transforming Data Google Cloud SQL Deep Dive

Implement & Manage Network Architectures on Google Cloud Platform

Implement & Manage Network Architectures on Google Cloud Platform Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer

Demonstrate Your Knowledge of Deploying Applications, Monitoring Operations, & Managing Enterprise Solutions on GCP

Demonstrate Your Knowledge of Deploying Applications, Monitoring Operations, & Managing Enterprise Solutions on GCP Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Network Engineer

Implement & Manage Network Architectures on Google Cloud Platform

Implement & Manage Network Architectures on Google Cloud Platform Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Developer

Design, Build, Test, Deploy, Integrate & Manage Scalable Applications on GCP

The courses have been designed by Whizlabs. They have made a name for themselves by providing quality trainings at affordable prices. They have received awards for being innovative and they are truly worthy of that. All the courses and tests have been designed by experts with years of experience. The content is regularly updated and you will have support and information every step of the way.

Original Price Google Cloud Certifications Bundle: $639

Wccftech Discount Price Google Cloud Certifications Bundle: $29.99