Google Camera is the default camera app that you find on your Google Pixel phone and while it may look barebones at best, it is one of the finest apps that are available for photography. The cameras on our smartphones are very powerful on paper or as far as technical specifications are concerned, but more often than not, they get marred by the software processing that takes place every time you are taking a picture

The game changed almost entirely when Google brought out its Pixel series of devices. The cameras on them were some of the best and the pictures they took were amazing, to say the least. Now, it didn't take long for the curious users to figure out that most of the magic was happening on the software side of things, mainly by the Google Camera.

This resulted in several ports of the app releasing and thanks to the freedom Android allows you, you can sideload the apk onto your phone as well. Just be sure that it actually works for your device.

Take Amazing Photos on Your Android Device Using the Google Camera Port

Now, the good thing about the port is that at the time of writing, it is in a matured state. Which means that you do not have to go through a lot of hurdles to get the app up and running. In the earlier days, however, you were mostly stuck to following arduous tutorials only to run into several bugs and crashes.

If you want to use Google Camera on your device right now, simply head over to this link, look for your device, download the apk onto your phone and install it. The good thing about the link we shared and you are good to go.







The good thing is that the app is being supported by countless developers, so you are more than likely to find ports for a whole host of devices, all renowned as well as lesser-known devices. Therefore, there is not much to worry about in that category.

Do try the Google Camera out and let us know what you think of the app and how it has improved your pictures.

