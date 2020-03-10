Google Assistant Will Now Have Support for Sensors and Smoke Detectors as Well

Google Assistant is one of the most sought after virtual assistants available to users and while it does cover pretty much everything one would need when it comes to smart home devices. One of the thing that it always lacked is the support for a different type of sensors as well as smoke detectors.

However, you no longer have to worry about that being just a dream because Google is finally bringing support to both sensors as well as smoke detectors to Google Assistant.

Google Assistant Can Now Read Entire Webpages for You in 42 Different Languages

Smoke Detector and Sensor Support Comes to Google Assistant

The update was spotted at the Google Smart Home Device type page, and it reveals that Google Assistant will now support several new form factors. These form factors are primarily of sensor-based devices that are responsible for detecting various conditions.

Before this update, Google Assistant's smart home connections could only to action based functions like turning smart lights on or off. Smart plugs, as well as vacuum cleaners and several other functions like activating security systems, adjusting thermostats, and notable options.

However, with the inclusion of sensor support, the world of possibilities has just expanded. The important thing that you should keep in mind is that at the time of writing, these devices can only be used to answer questions. For instance, you could ask a sensor that is used to detect humidity and it might be able to give you the current condition by just receiving a command from the user.

Additionally, we see the security systems getting an enhancement, as well; they can now report the state of individual sensor that is in the system. The update also comes with smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors and both of them have their category, as well.

The key thing to keep in mind here is that at the time of writing, the functionality of these sensors is limited at best. However, in the future, there can be a lot of useful for proper Google Assistant routines or notifications, which does sound like a proper use.

