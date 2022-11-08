Google and Renault Have Partnered to Develop a “Software Defined Vehicle”

With the Google Pixel 6 series, Google has been pushing the software more so than the hardware. The Pixel series is now defined by how good the software experience is and seems like Google is not just keeping itself limited to the phones as the company wants the same ethos flowing through cars. The company has now partnered with Renault and together, both companies are looking to develop a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) that will feature advanced AI capabilities along with new in-car services.

Google and Renault are Looking to Make 'Vehicle of Tomorrow' Powered by AI

in order to develop the supposed "Vehicle of Tomorrow," Google will first work towards creating a Digital Twin of the vehicle. The Digital Twin in question will offer advanced AI-powered features and it will also serve as a reference point for Renault and Google to bring new AI features and in-car services, as well.

Renault talks about how the virtual vehicle will pave the way "for an easier and continuous integration of new services into the vehicle and the creation of new onboard (In-Car Services) and offboard applications." Simply put, the Digital Twin will serve as a virtual playground for Renault and Google to introduce new features and quickly bring them to the actual vehicle.

Talking about Renault's plans for the "Vehicle of Tomorrow," Luca de Meo, company's CEO shared the following, 'The complexity of the electronic architecture of cars is increasing exponentially, driven by the sophistication of the functionalities and services expected by customers. Equipped with a shared IT platform, continuous over-the-air updates, and streamlined access to car data, the SDV approach developed in partnership with Google will transform our vehicles to help serve future customers' needs."

Renault also has plans to expand its Google Cloud Technology for the SDV for the following in-development scenarios.

Predictive maintenance and better detection and rectification of failures in near real-time if necessary.

A personalized experience onboard the vehicle (In-Car Services) to adapt to driving behaviors, often-used destinations such as EV Charging Stations, etc.

Insurance models based on actual usage and driving behaviors.

