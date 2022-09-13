Menu
God of War Ragnarok Unleashes its Most Epic Trailer Yet, Limited-Edition DualSense Revealed

Nathan Birch
Sep 13, 2022
God of War Ragnarok

Have you felt a bit letdown by the God of War Ragnarok footage we’ve seen thus far? Perhaps the game feels a bit too similar to the last game in the series? Well, strap yourself in, because during their most recent State of Play showcase Sony unleashed a new God of War Ragnarok packed wall-to-wall with drama, violence, mythological madness, and yes, a showdown with Thor. If you haven’t quite been feeling Ragnarok yet, this is pretty sure to spark something. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

“Death can have me, when it earns me” is a hell of a line, man. Glad to see Kratos hasn’t lost his edge. Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? Here’s the game’s official description…

"From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."

  • Those who break fate - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.
  • Weapons of war - The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.
  • Explore the realms - Journey to dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers and allies.

Meanwhile, Sony has also revealed a limited-edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller. Check it out for yourself, below.

God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 9. The limited-edition DualSense controller will be available the same day, with pre-orders going live on September 27.

