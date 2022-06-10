God of War Ragnarok to Launch This November; Release Date to Be Announced This Month – Rumor

God of War Ragnarok will release this November on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and the game's final release date will be announced this month.

In a new report posted on Bloomberg, it has been revealed that the next entry in the popular series has been delayed multiple times internally, as well as publicly, due to the current pandemic and other development difficulties. Earlier this year, the game was scheduled for a September release, but it has been recently delayed to November, something that was hinted at by the recent changes discovered on the PlayStation Database.

God of War Ragnarok to be Delayed Until 2023 [RUMOR] [UPDATE]

God of War Ragnarok, the latest entry in the long-running series and a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War, was announced in 2020 for PlayStation consoles. Sony has delayed the game several times since then, both publicly and internally, as its developers deal with the pandemic and other production challenges. Earlier this year it was planned for September, but it was recently bumped to November.

While the author of the report, Jason Schreier, has proven to be extremely reliable in the past, we have to take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt. As God of War Ragnarok's release date announcement is apparently coming this month, we may not have to wait much longer to learn if we will indeed see Kratos and Atreus back in action later this year.

God of War Ragnarok launches this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We will keep you updated on the game's release date as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.