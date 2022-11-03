Menu
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Details Confirm Dynamic Resolution Ranges, Quality and Performance Modes on PS4 Pro and More

Francesco De Meo
Nov 3, 2022, 06:44 AM EDT
God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarok will feature multiple graphics modes on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro, allowing users to tailor the experience to their liking.

Earlier today, Santa Monica Studio shared all the details on the game's graphics modes, which include Performance and Quality modes on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro. On PlayStation 5, Quality Mode will be the only one to offer native 4K resolution, as the basic Performance Mode will target 1440-2160p resolution, and Quality and Performance Modes with high frame rate and Variable Refresh Rate support will target 1800-2160p and 1440p resolutions.   with unlocked 40 FPS and 60 FPS, respectively. On PlayStation 4 Pro, the game will run at unlocked 30 FPS in Performance mode, so it will run slightly smoother than on the base PlayStation 4 model.

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9th worldwide. You can learn everything you need to know about Kratos and Atreus's journey to prevent the Twilight of the Gods by going here.

Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms.

Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they’ll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives.

Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale.

