Get GO TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight For Huge Discounts With Wccftech Deals – Limited Time Offer

I love things that are multi-purpose, like a USB that also acts as a lighter or a power bank that also acts as a flashlight. The possibilities are endless. You can save so much space with things like these. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount a similar device. Get the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight for just $39.99. The offer will expire in a few days, so if you wish to avail this robust device you better hurry up.

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight features

This power bank is high capacity and can work in the harshest of work conditions. It has a high resistance for extreme temperatures, rain, dust and vibrations. It is made from rugged materials so there will be little wear and tear. Its high capacity can charge a battery and device over 600 charge cycles. It also comes with an LED and SOS signal blinking. The device is waterproof, dirt proof and drop proof. So, even if you are clumsy, you are good to go! Here are highlights of what the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight deal has in store for you:

Power up battery & device simultaneously w/ 5,000mAh capacity

Use the power bank for over 600 charge cycles

Be emergency-ready w/ the built-in LED flashlight & SOS signal blinking

Use it even in harsh weather conditions thanks to its dirt-proof, drop-proof & IP65 waterproof features

Specs

Color: black, orange

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic, metal, rubber

Size: small

Product dimensions: 4.1"H x 1.9"L x 1"W

Capacity: 5,000mAh/7,500 mAh

Over 600 charge cycles

Input: 5V/2A

Output: DC 5V/2.1A (total)

Charges battery & device simultaneously

LED power indicator light

LED flashlight & SOS signal blinking

Rugged material for everyday use

Dirt & drop proof

IP65 waterproof

Manufacturer's lifetime limited warranty

Includes

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight (5,000mAh/7,500mAh)

Micro USB charging cable

Warranty card

Get the deal now and get your hands on this super cool device. Happy Shopping!

Original Price GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight:

5,000mAh: $49.99 I 7,500mAh: $59.99

Wccftech Discount Price GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight:

5000mAh: $39.99 I 7,500mAh: $49.99

Get an extra 15% off using code BFSAVE15