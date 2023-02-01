Giveaway Alert! Win the Very Latest H12 Pro Wet n Dry Vacuum with Hot Air Drying & Self-Washing Features

Dreametech has just released its excellent new H12 Pro smart vacuum that can handle both dry and wet messes in one go. The product features high-powered suction and hot air drying to help eliminate bacterial growth after using H12. With its self-washing feature, Dreametech H12 Pro can not only clean the floors but can also keep itself clean!
Dreametech offers Wccftech readers in the US a chance to win H12 Pro
Dreametech H12 Pro Wet n Dry Vacuum Giveaway
The competition ends on February 7.
Dreametech H12 Pro top highlights
- Automatic suction adjustment ensures every mess is eliminated on the first pass
- Multiple suction levels ensure energy saving cleaning process
- Large water tanks (900mL clean water tank + 700mL used water tank)
- Large LED display and intelligent voice prompts to keep you updated in real-time
- Thorough self-cleaning during and after use
- 6x 4,000mAh battery pack that gives longer cleaning time
- Easy to push so you can clean at ease with minimal effort
- Lightweight and ergonomically designed
- Edge-to-Edge cleaning: Cleans close to baseboards to thoroughly mop up spills and eliminate stains
Enter this giveaway to get your hands on this amazing new smart cleaning product. We will be requesting the Dreametech team to run a similar competition for our non-US readers in the future. But, this time, you will have a higher chance to win since the pool of eligible entries is restricted to the US. Good luck!
Learn more about H12 Pro in this intro piece, or head over to the official store to buy yourself or a loved one this deep-cleaning beast!
