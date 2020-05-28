Gigabyte Unveils The Newest Additions To The AORUS Line: The AORUS 5 vB And  AORUS 7 vB – Features An Upgraded Cooling System

Gigabyte's AORUS brand laptops come alongside the introduction of the all-new 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and the all-new mid-range AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB bringing high-performance to the masses. Both new members of the AORUS family remain very portable, with an improved thermal cooling system, 144Hz high-speed refresh, and a wide gamut display that impressively sweeps competitors off the stage. “We focus on producing exceptional visual experiences, at the same time, providing performance- seeking gamers, visceral feel, visually immersive, and highly responsive gaming experience. Not to mention the value and affordability that these flagship laptops offer for users who use their laptops throughout the workday and game at night.”, says Steven Chen, Gigabyte Mobility Business Center Vice President.

With An Upgraded And More Powerful Cooling Solutions, Effective Heat Dissipation Is Achieved

It’s a well-known fact that processor(CPU) and graphics (GPU) chips are the heat monsters in gaming laptops, with that in mind, we see more and more high-performance gaming laptops that are made to be “light and thin” at the cost of having a proper cooling system. The tradeoff causes sudden overheating issues such as lag, decreased usage times, and a shorter component lifespan. The AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB fully upgraded its cooling system with WINDFORCE cooling technology, pushing over 150W of effective heat dissipation performance with optimized 4 heat pipes and heatsinks system, taking care of the CPU and GPU. This is the real 100% cooling performance for gamers that wants to win without breaking a sweat.

The AORUS 5 vB and AORUS 7 vB comes equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20 series graphics chip, supporting Real-Time Ray Tracing and DLSS technology that increases overall performance while maintaining lower wattage and operating temperature. Gamers will find rare features such as IPS FHD display panel and ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate that produces crisp, anti-ghosting images, especially for FPS gamers seeking to take the lead before the game has even started.





One of the main upgrade highlights is the inclusion of the latest 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, with 6 cores and up to 5.0GHz boost clock, gamers will feel the power of “tenfold” when playing AAA games. Beyond the processor, GIGABYTE holds true to its reputation for quality assurance and never cuts back on other parts, working together with world-renowned hardware innovators that include DDR4-2933 memory, 2 M.2 SSD + 1 HDD storage system and blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 internet.

Gamers are in for a smooth, durable, and stable gaming/work experience, always ready for any type of battlefield, be it in the boardroom or the big raid. This laptop is a great laptop for the mobile gamer.