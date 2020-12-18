GIGABYTE Introduces a USB 3.2 Type C External SSD to Its VISION series

GIGABYTE has announced an expansion of the VISION external SSD series, and This new model is called the Vision Drive 1 TB external SSD. This model features a lightweight and portable design offering transfer speeds of up to 20 GB per second. This SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface offering up to four times faster than a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface.

The Vision Drive 1 TB is a speedy external SSD, perfect for content creators or streamers who need to transfer files quickly.

The external casing of the Vision Drive 1 TB SSD offers a clean design and fantastic cooling properties. This SSD features venting holes, a Rubber foot, A standalone nanocarbon heat spread, and even a high conductivity thermal pad. This SSD's internals has the heat generators all covered by aluminum heatsinks and high thermal conductivity pads. This SSD features venting holes, ensuring that the hot air doesn't circulate inside the SSD.

This external casing also ensures that this SSD housing can withstand an accidental drop of up to 122 centimeters. This gives the SSD a rating of MIL-STD-810G, which states that this external SSD is shock-resistant enough to withstand any shock during handling or transportation.

This SSD features a much faster interface, The Vision Drive 1 TB uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, which can feature transfer speeds of up to 20 GB per second. This SSD's transfer speed is up to four times faster than a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and doubles the speed by the USB 3.2 Gen 2. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface can offer a transfer speed of up to 5 GB per second, while the USB 3.2 Gen 2 features a transfer speed of up to 10 GB per second.

The combination of the simple design and rapid transfer speeds makes the Vision Drive 1 TB a perfect choice for content creators who may edit on a separate PC than their recording computer.

The Vision Drive features a capacity of 1 TB with a Sequential Read speed of up to 2,000 MB per second and Sequential Write speed of up to 2,000 MB per second. These speeds are powered by the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface connected through a USB Type-C connection. The Vision Drive 1 TB comes included with a five-year warranty. More information on the Vision Drive is available through GIGABYTE's webpage.