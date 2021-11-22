Gigabyte DRM Fix Tool For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Released, Can Be Configured Within The OS

While most motherboard makers solved the DRM issues on Intel's Alder Lake CPUs through BIOS, Gigabyte has released a unique tool that lets you do the same without entering the BIOS. Gigabyte calls it the DRM Fix Tool and it will let you enable or disable the E-Cores to make sure that no issues occur when running games with DRM.

Gigabyte Lets You Enable DRM Compatibility Mode on Intel Alder Lake CPUs Through A Nifty Tool, No Need To Enter BIOS

Press Release: Gigabyte Technology announced today the GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool to greatly improve the performance on certain game titles when using a 12th gen Intel processor and avoid possible issues when running those games.

Earlier this month, Intel just released the latest 12th generation processors with the advantages of new architecture and high performance to the market. However, users are aware that the E-cores in processors may trigger the DRM software to incorrectly recognize them as another system. GIGABYTE releases the new GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool on the 600 series platform in response to this issue. With this Windows-based utility, users can easily switch on and off the E-Cores on the fly to avoid abnormal game operation due to the DRM issue.

GIGABYTE’s DRM Fix Tool requires the latest BIOS version in order to have an impact. Users can easily control the status of the E-cores through the UI of this utility without any complicated installation. GIGABYTE’s DRM Fix Tool provides a much easier solution to the DRM issue compared to other solutions which require adjusted BIOS settings, PS/2 keyboard connection, or even an exclusive button on the chassis and keyboard.

Model Version Model Version Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 F6a Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE F4a Z690 AERO D F5a Z690 GAMING X F5a Z690 AERO G F4b Z690 GAMING X DDR4 F6a Z690 AERO G DDR4 F6a Z690I AORUS ULTRA F4a Z690 AORUS ELITE F4a Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR4 F5a Z690 AORUS ELITE AX F5a Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 F5a Z690 AORUS ELITE DDR4 F5a Z690M AORUS ELITE DDR4 F5a Z690 AORUS MASTER F6b Z690M DS3H DDR4 F2a Z690 AORUS PRO F6a Z690 UD F5a Z690 AORUS PRO DDR4 F6a Z690 UD AC F5a Z690 AORUS TACHYON F3a Z690 UD AX F5a Z690 AORUS ULTRA F5a Z690 UD AX DDR4 F5a Z690 AORUS XTREME F5a Z690 UD DDR4 F5a

GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool and its related BIOS are ready on the GIGABYTE official site. Please visit GIGABYTE’s website and download the latest BIOS version and the GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool.