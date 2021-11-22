Gigabyte DRM Fix Tool For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Released, Can Be Configured Within The OS
While most motherboard makers solved the DRM issues on Intel's Alder Lake CPUs through BIOS, Gigabyte has released a unique tool that lets you do the same without entering the BIOS. Gigabyte calls it the DRM Fix Tool and it will let you enable or disable the E-Cores to make sure that no issues occur when running games with DRM.
Press Release: Gigabyte Technology announced today the GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool to greatly improve the performance on certain game titles when using a 12th gen Intel processor and avoid possible issues when running those games.
Earlier this month, Intel just released the latest 12th generation processors with the advantages of new architecture and high performance to the market. However, users are aware that the E-cores in processors may trigger the DRM software to incorrectly recognize them as another system. GIGABYTE releases the new GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool on the 600 series platform in response to this issue. With this Windows-based utility, users can easily switch on and off the E-Cores on the fly to avoid abnormal game operation due to the DRM issue.
GIGABYTE’s DRM Fix Tool requires the latest BIOS version in order to have an impact. Users can easily control the status of the E-cores through the UI of this utility without any complicated installation. GIGABYTE’s DRM Fix Tool provides a much easier solution to the DRM issue compared to other solutions which require adjusted BIOS settings, PS/2 keyboard connection, or even an exclusive button on the chassis and keyboard.
Download Gigabyte DRM Fix Tool For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Here!
|Model
|Version
|Model
|Version
|Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4
|F6a
|Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE
|F4a
|Z690 AERO D
|F5a
|Z690 GAMING X
|F5a
|Z690 AERO G
|F4b
|Z690 GAMING X DDR4
|F6a
|Z690 AERO G DDR4
|F6a
|Z690I AORUS ULTRA
|F4a
|Z690 AORUS ELITE
|F4a
|Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR4
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS ELITE AX
|F5a
|Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS ELITE DDR4
|F5a
|Z690M AORUS ELITE DDR4
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS MASTER
|F6b
|Z690M DS3H DDR4
|F2a
|Z690 AORUS PRO
|F6a
|Z690 UD
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS PRO DDR4
|F6a
|Z690 UD AC
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS TACHYON
|F3a
|Z690 UD AX
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS ULTRA
|F5a
|Z690 UD AX DDR4
|F5a
|Z690 AORUS XTREME
|F5a
|Z690 UD DDR4
|F5a
GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool and its related BIOS are ready on the GIGABYTE official site. Please visit GIGABYTE’s website and download the latest BIOS version and the GIGABYTE DRM Fix Tool.