Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5130SH is On Sale at Amazon!

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED SA-7US5130SH has a deal on Amazon which takes $400 off the initial price of $1,899.00

This laptop has some fantastic features that gamers will enjoy and some privacy features, some of the gamer-orientated features are the inclusion of Microsoft Azure AI, The Killer E2600 Inter chip and Killer AX1650 WiFi card, and the installed GTX 1660 Ti. Microsoft Azure AI is an Artificial Intelligence designed to dynamically learn and adjust the best CPU and GPU wattage for both games and other apps. This laptop also features Killer WiFi 6, and the AERO supports 16 GBps cable internet and 802.11AX, or WiFi 6, this WiFi specification features the support of up to 2.4 GBps transfer speed. The installed GTX 1660 Ti is perfect for gamers because this graphics supports NVIDIA Optimus technology to increase the overall gaming experience.

The 4K AMOLED display is perfect for both content consumption, and for gamers, this monitor supports Display HDR 400, and this display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which is 25% more colors when compared to the sRGB color gamut.

The privacy and office orientated features include a Windows Hello feature and a UHS-II Card Reader. The AERO laptop is equipped with a built-in fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, and this allows this laptop to feature higher privacy protection. The Aero laptop has a UHS-II card reader has a transfer rate of up to 300 MB per second.

For cooling, the Aero laptop features 71-blade fans, 5 Heatpipes, 11 Vents, and for the thermal paste, this laptop uses Thermal Grizzly Thermal Paste. The combination of these features up to 30% better cooling when compared to other, more conventional laptop cooling. This extensive cooling setup allows all the high powered components to maintain higher clock speeds.

The Aero is just 0.8 inches thick and weighs only 4.4 lbs, The Aero laptop's current deal on Amazon Makes this usually 1,899.00 priced at just 1,499.00, which is 21% off the initial price.