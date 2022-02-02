Ghostwire: Tokyo March Release Date Official, Deluxe Edition Offers 3-Day Early Access

For a while now we’ve been getting hints that Ghostwire: Tokyo, the new ghostly action game from The Evil Within devs Tango Gameworks, was coming sooner than many expected, and now it’s been confirmed. A new showcase for Ghostwire: Tokyo goes live tomorrow, but the YouTube description leaks much of the pertinent information, including a March release date and the game’s pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition contents. Get the full rundown, below.

Play Early with the Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition Get a head start on your spirit-hunting adventure with the Deluxe Edition, bundling the full Ghostwire: Tokyo game with three days of early access as well as the following bonus content: Shinobi Outfit

Kunai Weapon

Streetwear Fashion Pack

Everyone who pre-orders the game will also receive the “Biker” and “Hannya” outfits (not sure how useful skins are in a first-person game, but okay). Presumably, Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-orders will go live tomorrow alongside the presentation. Haven’t been keeping up to date on Ghostwire: Tokyo? Here’s the game’s official description:

Face The Unknown, Uncover The Truth And Save The City - Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to PC and PS5 on March 25.