Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update Unlocks Various Previously-Paywalled Cosmetics

Ubisoft is easing up on the nickel and diming a bit with their latest Ghost Recon Breakpoint update. At launch, Ubisoft was selling a lot of stuff (although they did step back from their original plan to let players buy skill points and XP boosters) but now they’re unlocking some cosmetic items that previously needed to be looted or purchased with Skell Credits. In all, 40 items are being freed up. Also added is the ability to change your face and gender any time you want, and, of course, the usual array of bug fixes.

You can check out the notes for Ghost Recon Breakpoint ver 1.03.1 below. The patch is 11.3GB on consoles and 8.5GB on PC:

Customization Since the launch of the game, we’ve been following the feedback regarding the availability of customization at the beginning and throughout the game. We are happy to announce that based on this feedback, we have implemented the following changes. To improve the experience of all players at the beginning of the game and to allow them to start creating their own Ghost, we’ve unlocked by default 40 items that previously needed to be looted or purchased with Skell Credits: 5 vests (5.11 TACTEC Plate Carrier, 5.11 VTAC LBE, Blackhawk STRIKE Cutaway, Crye AVS1000, Blackhawk Strike Shoulder Pad)

5 pants (5.11 Apex, 5.11 Tactical Stryke Pant, Jeans, Cargo, Chino)

5 headgear (Crye Airframe, Reversed Cap, Military Cap, Berret, ACH Helmet)

2 gloves (S&S WetWorX, S&S WetWorX Assault)

4 boots (Under Armour Alegent, Under Armour Valsetz RTS, Under Armour Speed Freek, Under Armour Shoes Infiltrator)

4 gear paints (Gray Solid, Red Solid, Blue Solid, Coyote Brown Solid)

1 shirt (Vasily Sniper)

1 eyewear (Gatorz Magnum Sunglasses)

1 karambit (Casper)

4 emotes (Shotgun, Pistol, Rifle, Sniper)

4 emblems (Red Fox, Lion, Grizzly Bear, Golden Eagle)

4 card banners (Urban Tech, Mountain, Swamp, Coastal) To give players more freedom in their appearance options, players are now able to change their gender and face selection at any time in the Customization menu. We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear! Our team has started to make improvements on adaptive magazine pouches on tactical vests. This will now work with many vests and primary weapon magazines excluding assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, and some snipers. The remaining assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers, along with the following vests variations, will be added in a future TU: A.L.I.C.E Chest Rig

Commissar Coat | Sharpshooter

Cross-draw Vest

Drone Operator Light Vest

Flayed Vest | Panther

Golem Cape | Field Medic

Judge Plate | Assault

Silverback Vest

Walker Vest Major Bug Fixes - PvE Fixed an issue which caused the slide animation to trigger on the stairs.

Fixed an issue which caused players to lose their items or devices when going to PvP and then coming back to PvE. PLEASE NOTE: Players who have already been affected by this issue will be able to get their drone back after loading their save. For players who lost their thermal/night vision binoculars or water canteen – we are working on a solution for an upcoming TU.

In "See no Evil", "Speak no Evil" and "Hear no Evil" missions, fixed an issue that would trigger a "Mission Fail" for players if the intel was not consulted after killing the target and leaving the mission area.

Fixed an issue in "Age Against the Machine" mission that could not be started by interrogating the sentinel soldiers if they had been downed before.

In "Crossed the Line" mission, fixed an issue where mission objective would not update after reaching the rendezvous point.

Fixed an audio issue where Azrael drones did not play a sound when passing above the player.

Fixed an issue that caused inaccurate stats (e.g., hostile drone destroyed, long-range kills in PvE (+150 meters), total weapons looted, bivouacs discovered, CQC kills in PvE, etc.).

Fixed a stat issue that displayed "Story Completion" at 0% on the Identity page and on Uplay. Major Bug Fixes - PvP Fixed an issue that sometimes caused teammates to remain stuck when leaving as a squad from a PvP session to PVE.

Fixed an issue in PvP that sometimes caused enemy players to teleport backward when aiming at them.

Fixed an issue in Elimination where the "Last Man Standing" buff did not trigger when there was only one player alive remaining on a team.

Fixed an issue where kicking a player sometimes prompted a different user name for the vote.

Fixed a bug where Sabotage rounds would end in a draw when the attackers would not plant the bomb.

Fixed text description of Cloaking Spray to clarify that it prevents marking by sight too.

Really need to know about every minor bug fix and tweak? You can check out the full unabridged patch notes here.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.