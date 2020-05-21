Last week Sucker Punch finally provided a peek Ghost of Tsushima’s impressive open-world, and have promised the game will be their largest yet “by a landslide,” but still, some players are hoping for more concrete details about how big the game is. Well, in a recent interview with Brazilian website Voxel, GoT creative director Nate Fox provided some more specific numbers…

Can players take, say, 30, 40, 50 hours if they do the optional activities? And, obviously, less than that if you stay on the main route? Is it safe to make these statements? Yes, absolutely. However, I would highly recommend that everyone get off the main route and get lost on Tsushima Island.

So, we still don’t know how long Ghost of Tsushima will be if you stick strictly to the main path, but completionists should be looking at 30 to 50. That definitely makes the game larger than Sucker Punch’s last open-world game, InFamous: Second Son, which you could clean up in around 20 hours, but not as large as something like, say, The Witcher 3 or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which take over 100 hours to fully wrap up. Sounds like GoT will be similar in scale to earlier Assassin’s Creed games, which were usually in the 30 to 50 hour range.

Ghost of Tsushima Won’t Require You to Pick Ghost or Samurai and the Narrative Isn’t Impacted Either

Another thing people were concerned about after watching the recent Ghost of Tsushima footage was the population of the world. The gameplay we saw didn’t show a lot of NPCs or random enemies outside of camps, so is the open world just going to be big and empty? Thankfully not, according to a recent IGN interview...

What you saw in the presentation was some side action in the game. It was not part of one's particular story. The map has Mongolians everywhere, and the main part will be Jin’s transformation from being a samurai to overtime becoming the Ghost. […] The map we showed during the State of Play was VERY zoomed in. That was just a little portion of the starting area, the actual map is huge. Tsushima Island covers the biomes you can find on mainland Japan, from snowy mountains to bamboo forests, to waterfalls and rolling grasslands. We want to give enough stuff to keep it electrifying for the player. We didn’t want to make a huge map and have nothing on it. So it’s packed with people, items and stories to explore.

Sounds good, although I do kind of wish Sucker Punch would actually show us this stuff, instead of just talking about it. Here’s hoping we see more of the game soon.

Ghost of Tsushima sneaks onto PS4 on July 17.