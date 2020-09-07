GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD Is Up For Massive Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now
Our extreme dependence on data has given rise to an increase in data storage options. If you are someone who has a need for huge amounts of data, then you need a good external hard drive. However, they don’t come cheap and can do a lot of damage to your pocket. The best option for you is to always be on the lookout for good deals and we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on the GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail them as soon as possible,
GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD Features
This hard drive is one of the most reliable ones in the market. It is a very essential unit for your computer so you should definitely invest in one. This device is much faster than regular hard drives and is extremely durable. It has been highly rated and reviewed and it is a great investment for your office and home.
- 3TB/6TB/8TB/10TB storage. Stores all your photos, music, videos & documents in one convenient place
- 5Gbps. Allows transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps
- 7200 RPM. Delivers superior drive performance w/ fast read and write speed
- USB 3.0. Backwards compatible with USB 2.0
- Fan-free design. Silent operation & can be stored horizontally or vertically to optimize your workspace
Specs
- Color: silver/black
- Form factor: External Unit
- Capacity: 3TB/6TB/8TB/10TB
- Host interface: USB 3.0
- Power supply: 110/220V (universal power supply) with on/off siwtch
- Weight: 2.5lbs
- Bus transfer rate (max): 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB2.0)
- Speed: 7200 RPM
- Buffer format: NTFS
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Apple Mac OS X 10.6 or later
- Microsoft Windows Vista, 7, 10 or later
- Windows Server 2003, 2008 or later
Includes
- GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD
Original Price GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD:
3TB: $157 I 3TB Pro: $114 I 6TB: $269 I 6TB Pro: $114 I 8TB: $249 I 8TB Pro: $114 I 10TB: $309 I 10TB Pro: $114
Wccftech Discount Price GForce 3 Professional 7200RPM USB 3.0 External HDD:
3TB: $139.99 I 3TB Pro: $107.99 I 6TB: $199 I 6TB Pro: $107.99 I 8TB: $220 I 8TB Pro: $107.99 I 10TB: $289 I 10TB Pro: $107.99
