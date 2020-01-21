Get Yeelight 10W RGB Smart Light Bulb (Set of 2) for $31.15

Yeelight has become a known name in the industry for producing smart lighting solutions. If you haven't started your journey to a smarter home, Yeelight smart lighting is your way in. Yeelight 10W RGB smart light bulbs (2pc) are now available for $31.15 bringing a fun lighting experience to your home.

You can control your lights from anywhere using Yeelight app that is available on both the Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Not only does it enable you to switch the lights off right from your couch (or your work if you forgot to switch them off), but it also helps you to set the mood with the right kind of colors.

Yeelight bulbs also enable you to adjust brightness so that you can have the best lighting for reading or partying. Here are some of the highlights of Yeelight 10W RGB Smart Light Bulbs:

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit

No hub required; connect the bulb directly to your WiFi at home

Control your lights from anywhere using your smartphone

Vast color options: match any occasion with the 16 million colors and adjust the brightness as well as color temperature from warm white (1700K) to daylight (6500K).

Voice control: control your lights hands-free with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Energy saving: reduce energy use up to 83 percent without brightness or quality loss compared to a 60W incandescent bulb.

Lifespan: 25000h

Package Contents: 2 Light Bulb, 1 English User Manual

Head over to this link to get Yeelight 10W RGB Smart Light Bulb for $31.15 or to this link to get Smart LED Filament Light Bulb.