If you are looking to up your photography and video game then you will be delighted to learn that a handful of Sony mirrorless cameras are on sale today.

Dive into the World of Full-Frame with Sony's Latest Sale on Mirrorless Cameras on Amazon

Though there are a lot of options out there when it comes to buying mirrorless cameras, but choosing the right one can be a bit tricky. And if you have your mind set on something that has the word 'Sony' written on it then the buying decision got a tad bit easier for you today.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering a handful of Sony mirrorless cameras on sale, with savings up to 28% available to potential buyers. What's great about these cameras is that they come from Sony's A7R-lineup, meaning they are packed with tons of pixels, making them ideal for photography. For example, the A7R IV packs a monstrous 61-megapixel sensor. And to make things even better, all of these options are full-frame.

If you find yourself shooting fast moving objects or love sports, then the A9 is also on sale today and is an excellent option. But if you asking for a personal opinion, then the A7R III is the way to go as it offers excellent value for money. But, if you really want to save big, then grab the A7R II with your eyes closed. Sure, it might be several years old, but it offers the full-frame goodness everyone is seeking these days.

And in case you are wondering, yes, these cameras shoot video in 4K as well. So if you have some YouTube venture in mind, all of these cameras will do you good.

Sony 4K Cameras on Sale