The Germ-Killing Aeris Copper Case For iPhone Is Up For A Great Price Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

This pandemic has made us realize the importance of sanitizing our daily use products. One of the products that we use a lot is none other than the trusty smart phone. If you have to survive in this world, you can no longer go without a smart phone and hence it is best to ensure that you device is sanitized at all times. Wccftech is offering an amazing price offer on the Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone. The Aeris Copper case is what you need to protect your phone from the daily wear and tear and of course bacteria and viruses. The offer will expire soon, so avail it right away!

Aeris Copper Case Features

Copper is a natural anti-pathogenic and is able to kill bacteria and viruses on contact. The case has been designed to ensure that your phone remains sanitized and protected at all times. There is no denying the aesthetic benefits either. The case is available for your iPhones from the 6S to iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here are highlights of what the Aeris Copper case deal has in store for you:

100% copper coating kills wide range of bacteria & viruses it comes into contact with

Protects your phone from daily wear & tear

Real copper naturally develops an elegant patina

First phone case designed for a global pandemic

Specs

Color: copper/black

Materials: copper, plastic

Naturally anti-pathogenic

Protective phone case

Develops elegant patina

Designed in quarantine

Hand-assembled in the USA

Includes

You must have heard it pretty often that phones have the tendency to carry germs greater in number than of a toilet seat. It is in your best interest to get a case that will not only protect you from getting but also because dirty phones can often cause skin problems and no one wants that either. So, are you ready to invest?