Genshin Impact is So Hot it’s Been Tweeted About More than Wordle This Year

Twitter is one of the epicenters of gaming discourse, for better or worse. Many big gaming discussions start there. Many gaming communities are built around Twitter. Well, today Twitter shared some details about gaming discussion on the platform in the first half of 2022, during which over 1.5 billion game-related tweets were posted.

For the first half of 2022, the most talked-about game on Twitter was Genshin Impact, just as it was for all of 2021. Genshin Impact even managed to beat off Wordle, which is no small feat, as at certain points this year it seemed like half the content on Twitter was people posting their Wordle scores. Other heavily-discussed topics include Final Fantasy (probably mostly related to Final Fantasy XIV), Apex Legends, Elden Ring, Valorant, and The Legend of Zelda (people are hot for BOTW 2).

Most Tweeted About Video Games

1. Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

2. Wordle

3. Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)

4. Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

5. Project Sekai (@pj_sekai)

6. Apex Legends (@PlayApex)

7. Elden Ring (@ELDENRING)

8. Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)

9. Valorant (@PlayVALORANT)

10. The Legend of Zelda (@NintendoAmerica)

But where did all this Twitter activity come from? Sorry America, you’re not #1 when it comes to Twitter gaming discussion – Japan takes that prize, with the U.S. settling for silver. The Top 5 are rounded out by Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, in order. Sadly, Canada really let me down and missed the Top 10.

Countries Tweeting the Most About Gaming

1. Japan

2. United States

3. South Korea

4. Thailand

5. Indonesia

6. Brazil

7. Philippines

8. India

9. United Kingdom

10. Mexico

Obviously, Twitter doesn’t necessarily represent the real world entirely accurately (understatement of the century, I know). The fact that, say, Call of Duty isn’t represented on these lists says something. Still, it’s interesting to see what’s dominating the conversation on one of the biggest platforms there is.

What do you think? Will Genshin Impact still be the talk of Twitter at year’s end or will something else rally to seal the conversation?