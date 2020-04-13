Genshin Impact Devs Provide Post-Beta Update, Promise Fair Business Model

With the second Genshin Impact Closed Beta test now over, the developers at MiHoYo shared an update with the community. Hugh Tsai, producer on the game, wrote a letter detailing what the team will be focused on after collecting the beta's feedback; he also promised a fair free-to-play business model for the full release.

Genshin Impact started as our passion project 3 years ago. Now we have 500 in-house developers working on this project.

I'm often asked if this is an MMORPG. I think the key difference in Genshin Impact is that the world belongs to YOU. You decide how you want to play—as a single player adventure you experience by yourself or one that you invite others to experience with you whenever you want.

Some of the feedback we received during our closed beta was that there wasn’t enough content after 50 hours of playing. We believe in supporting our games for the long term. From the very beginning, our target was to make Teyvat a big immersive world that you can explore that will grow and evolve over time. We will continue to work hard to create new adventures, new ways to play (dungeons, daily quests, multiplayer). We’re also working on a new feature called homeland system (more details to come).

While we wanted to focus on the core gameplay in this Closed Beta, some players asked the question on Genshin Impact's monetization. Genshin Impact will eventually launch as a free-to-play game and we want it to be friendly and fair to players. We will keep you updated once we have more confirmed details.

The closed beta test is coming to an end, and it is also a new starting point for our team. We have a lot to do.