Genesis Announces The Nitro 890 Gaming Chair

Genesis has announced its newest gaming chair, which is called the Nitro 890 Gaming chair. This gaming chair is designed with longer gaming sessions in mind. This design is showcased in a large number of possible adjustments available along with the original design. The Nitro 890 Gaming chair is expected to be available in the upcoming days with a price of $389 or €359.

The Nitro 890 Gaming chair features a black color scheme with the Genesis logo printed on the pillow with an expected price of $389

The Nitro 890 Gaming Chair offers a stealthy black design, with the Genesis Logo printed on the pillow and red stitching throughout the chair's main section. This chair's design features a wide array of settings, including a customizable angle of the back and metal armrests. This chair features a height adjustment of up to 70 mm, with a Class four Gaslift. This Gaslift will ensure that this gaming chair can support up to 330 pounds while not falling or failing. This ensures that the desired height is the gaming chair's current height, which won't fail during heavy gaming sessions.

The Nitro 890 Gaming chair has an ergonomic design, allowing users to enjoy sitting and playing games for an extended amount of time. Some gaming chairs specifications include an armchair height of 125 - 131 cm, a back height of 84.5 cm, a back width of 56.5 cm, and a seat height ranging from 45 - 51 cm. The wheels of this gaming chair are 60 mm in diameter, and this larger diameter ensures that moving the gaming chair is as easy as possible.

This chair also utilizes an incredibly durable fabric that is resistant to abrasion while providing optimal ventilation. This gaming chair utilizes a metal frame filled with cold foam, which keeps gamers cool during longer gaming sessions.

The Nitro 890 Gaming chair weighs 22.5 kg and is stated to be available soon! This gaming chair will have a price of $389 or €359, while it is a large amount of money for a gaming chair. The idea that gamers will be in this chair for hours makes it a worthy investment compared to using a subpar gaming chair.