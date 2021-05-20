GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Leak Galore: LEADTEK And PALIT RTX 3080 Ti 12GB Get Their RRA Certification

Getting their RRA certification leaked (RRA1, RRA2 via Videocardz) is pretty much a right of passage for most graphics cards and the LEADTEK and PALIT GeForce RTX 3080 Tis are no different. Both AICs got their RRA certification this month - which indicates that a launch is very close. The RTX 3080 Ti is going to be NVIDIA's flagship Ampere card (unless you count the TITAN in 3090 skin) and if they are successful with the crypto has rate limiter, might actually be available to buy.

The RRA certifications confirm two GPUS: RTX 3080 Ti Hurricane (from Leadtek) and RTX 3080 Ti GAMINGPRO OC D6X (from Palit). Both will feature the standard 12GB vram of the RTX 3080 Ti model and should look identical to their non-Ti counterparts. WhyCry was kind enough to show us the pictures of their non-Ti variants and you can assume the Ti ones will look basically the same. According to VCZ, NVIDIA is set to announce its RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs on the 31st of May at the virtual Comptuex 2021 conference.

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and hafve 6144 CUDA cores divided into 48 GPU clusters. This means it has exactly 2 more clusters than its non-Ti variant and 20 less than the RTX 3080. It will feature 48 RT cores (cor comparison the RTX 3080 has 68) which is also 2 more than the RTX 3070 and 20 less than the RTX 3080. ROPs will be 96 for this segment of NVIDIA's lineup and the clock speed is syet to be confirmed. It will feature a 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps.

interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti is positioned as something of a replacement of the RTX 3070 because its not *that* powerful compared to its name sake. With just a difference of 2 GPU clusters, theres only so much performance to be gained. The RTX 3080 Ti on the other hand rocks a massive difference when compared to its namesake.

The RTX 3080 Ti has 12 more GPU clusters compared to the RTX 3080 for a total of 10240 cores (2 less than the RTX 3090). It has 80 RT cores and 112 ROPs. It will be coupled with a 12 GB GDDR6X vRAM buffer and a 384-bit bus for a total of 912 GB/s. It is clearly a monster of a card and from the specifications, it appears to be a very slightly, less-powerful, replacement of the RTX 3090 and the true flagship of NVIDIA's ampere lineup.

In another world, where cryptocurrencies did not exist, I would have been very excited for this launch, but not it feels as if I am writing for another card that will likely never end up in gamer's hands and will spend its many digital cycles toiling away in a cryptocurrency mine somewhere. NVIDIA does have a hash limited planned but if its like the last one and only stops ETH, it won't matter much. The supply and demand situation is very unlikely to improve within a month and with the global chip and NAND shortage, it is unlikely this card will be anywhere its MSRP anyways (whatever that may be). Still, gamers can still hope to get their hands on these by signing up for AIB's waiting lists and staying put for a few months.