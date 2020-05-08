GeForce NOW Gets 19 New Games and Ghostrunner’s Limited Demo
The GeForce NOW has grown once again this week. NVIDIA announced the addition of nineteen new games and Ghostrunner's limited time demo to its library.
Granted, these are mostly indie or relatively old games, while large publishers (save for a few exceptions such as Ubisoft) have moved away from GeForce NOW for the time being. We'll see if NVIDIA can lure them back to the cloud-based streaming service.
Game Ready on GeForce NOW Thursday Releases
- Population Zero (released Tuesday, May 5; day-and-date on Steam)
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
- Cube World
- Darksiders II
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- STEINS;GATE
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Guild II: Renaissance
- This Is the Police 2
- WORMS Armageddon
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- X3: Terran Conflict
