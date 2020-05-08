GeForce NOW Gets 19 New Games and Ghostrunner’s Limited Demo

The GeForce NOW has grown once again this week. NVIDIA announced the addition of nineteen new games and Ghostrunner's limited time demo to its library.

Granted, these are mostly indie or relatively old games, while large publishers (save for a few exceptions such as Ubisoft) have moved away from GeForce NOW for the time being. We'll see if NVIDIA can lure them back to the cloud-based streaming service.

