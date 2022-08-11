Menu
GeForce NOW Adds Rumbleverse and Seven Other New Games

Ule Lopez
Aug 11, 2022
GeForce NOW

This week's GeForce NOW update will bring something for the fans of the free offerings on the platform. Why? Well, as of this week, the app will have a new addition in the form of Rumbleverse. In addition to the highly anticipated Brawler Royale, seven other games will also join the service for users to stream.

So, let's get started with the game additions of this week. This week's GeForce NOW additions are as follows:

  • Tyrant’s Blessing (New Release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Farthest Frontier (New Release on Steam)
  • Arcade Paradise (Steam and Epic Games Store, Aug. 11)
  • Cult of the Lamb (Steam, Aug. 11)
  • Rumbleverse (Epic Games Store, Aug. 11)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Epic Games Store, Aug. 11)
  • Infinite Lagrange (Steam)

Now, for the big announcement of this week. Rumbleverse is joining GeForce NOW. In this game, players can drop Drop into the chaotic world of Grapital City, where players must brawl it out to become the champion. Rumblers can create their own fighters using hundreds of unique items to stand against 39 other people.

With a massive city to run around in — including skyscrapers in an urban landscape — there are plenty of places to hide, duke it out and find crates full of weapons and upgrades to play around with. Players can explore many moves to take down other rumblers and discover perks with each round to come up with ways to be the last man standing through the power of RTX graphics.

Regardless, this offer is actually available even for members who have a free membership to GeForce NOW. Thanks to the cloud, members don’t even have to wait for the game to download.

Additionally, NVIDIA also just announced that the GeForce NOW app will now have a 'GET' Button which allows players to get the games they are looking at in the catalog. This feature is available on the PC, Mac, iOS, and browser versions of GeForce NOW. This newly added button allows players to access their favorite stores quickly to purchase their games and then access them immediately through the power of the cloud.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.


