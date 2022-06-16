GeForce NOW Adds Genshin Impact; 120 FPS Streaming Now Available in 120Hz Android Devices; PC and Mac Apps Upgraded to Version 2.0.41

Today's one of those incredibly momentous occasions for GeForce NOW as this week's GFN Thursday update brings a lot of great updates with it. For one, Hoyoverse's gacha game Genshin Impact has joined the service after a successful beta period. A new update for the GFN app on PC and Mac is also now available and with it, a highly requested feature also becomes available.

So, let's start with this week's games. The games added to GeForce NOW are going to be as follows:

GeForce NOW Adds Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, It Takes Two, and 8 More Titles

Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam)

Starship Troopers - Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Builder Simulator (Steam)

Supraland (Free on Epic Games Store)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam)

So, let's get started with the big news. Genshin Impact is now leaving its limited beta state. Now, Teyvat travelers will be able to stream through GeForce NOW. The game will be available starting June 23 and it will be running across 80 countries and regions. And yes, this also means that players will be able to play the game on their phones, PCs, or even Mac devices.

Wenyi Jin, Vice President of Globalization at HoYoverse said the following in a press release:

The Genshin Impact beta on GeForce NOW showed us the potential of making an immersive gaming experience within reach of many more gamers. We believe that GeForce NOW makes it possible for both existing fans to expand where and how they play, and for new players to start with more options.

Speaking of PC and Mac, GeForce NOW has also been updated today on the apps for both devices. This update (2.0.41) brings a highly requested feature: in-stream copy-and-paste support from the clipboard while streaming from the PC and Mac apps — so there’s no need to enter a long, complex password for the digital store.

Additionally, mobile GeForce NOW users will be able to squeeze some more out of their RTX 3080 memberships. If you're an Android user, you will be able to stream GeForce NOW titles at 120 FPS. Look for this support over the coming weeks. However, you should also note that the experience may vary based on your current phone model.

GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, Android/iOS mobile devices, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.