GeForce NOW Adds 22 New Games Throughout September, Including 19 Day-And-Date Releases

Ule Lopez
Sep 1, 2022
GeForce NOW

September 2022 is going to be a very active month. 22 new games will join the service throughout the month, with 19 being day-and-date releases, including games such as Steelrising. Additionally, a new update for the GFN app will bring new audio modes for the PC and Mac apps. So, let's get started with the games. Throughout September, GeForce NOW is going to bring 22 new games from PC to nearly all devices. Here's the full list of games that will come to GFN this month:

  • TRAIL OUT (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)
  • Steelrising (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 8)
  • Broken Pieces (New release on Steam, Sept. 9)
  • Isonzo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)
  • Little Orpheus (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)
  • Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (New release on Steam, Sept. 14)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)
  • Stones Keeper (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)
  • SBK 22 (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)
  • Construction Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 20)
  • Soulstice (New release on Steam, Sept. 20)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 27)
  • Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 29)
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)
  • Weable (Steam)
  • Animal Shelter (Steam)
  • River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)
  • Ground Branch (Steam)
GeForce NOW
GeForce NOW Adds Mobile Controls for Genshin Impact; Saints Row + 12 Other Titles

Now, for this week. GeForce NOW's September will start with 10 new titles coming this week, including tomorrow's release of LEGO Brawls. The game will be available to stream on GeForce NOW for PC, macOS, and Chrome OS alongside web browsers. Here's the complete list of games that are coming to the service this week.

  • Call of the Wild: The Angler (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • F1 Manager 2022 (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Scathe (New release on Steam)
  • Gerda: A Flame in Winter (New release on Steam, Sept. 1)
  • MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 1)
  • LEGO Brawls (New release on Steam, Sept. 2)
  • Arcade Paradise (Epic Games Store)
  • Dark Deity (Epic Games Store)
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)
  • Lumencraft (Steam)

As we stated above, a new update for the GeForce NOW app has introduced new audio modes to the PC and Mac versions of the app. Priority members can experience support for 5.1 Surround sound. Meanwhile, RTX 3080 members can enjoy support for both 5.1 and even 7.1 Surround Sound. So, add another benefit to the already powerful RTX 3080 membership.

Additionally, four new games came to the cloud in August with some extra additions on top of the 38 that came around throughout the month. These releases include Destiny 2, Guild Wars 2, Tyrant's Blessing, and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.

Order