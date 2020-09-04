GameStop Labor Day Sale Offers Deals on The Last of Us Part II, Star Wars Jedi, and More

Over the past few months, it feels like video game sales have largely dried up, probably because consumers don’t need any extra encouragement to buy games while stuck inside due to COVID-19. That said, GameStop is still offering some deals for those looking for something to play over the upcoming long weekend. The GameStop Labor Day Sale runs from today (September 4) until the end of September 7, and offers discounts on games like The Last of Us Part II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Control, Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and more! I’ve selected a few of the more enticing deals below…

All the deals listed are for new games – you can get an addition couple bucks off all the prices above if you grab a used game. Speaking of used games, you can also get an additional 30 percent off any pre-owned title when you buy a new game worth $30 or more. Check out the full list of Labor Day deal, right here.

See anything that strikes your fancy? Personally, I might have to finally grab myself of Persona 4 Royal.