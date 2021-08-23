Gamescom Award 2021 Nominees Announced, Strongly Hint at Elden Ring Presence at Show
Gamescom 2021 doesn’t kick off until Wednesday, but nominations for the Gamescom Award have already been announced. These awards are always a bit odd, as they’re essentially pure marketing with a questionable selection process, but his year’s noms may be revealing.
From Software’s Elden Ring is nominated for a whopping five awards (Best PC, Xbox, and PlayStation game, Best Action-Adventure, and Best RPG). That would be an awfully strange thing to do if Elden Ring wasn’t going to be shown off at Gamescom in some form (rumors to that effect have been swirling for weeks). You can check out the list of Gamescom Award nominations, below.
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Action Adventure Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
- Super Dungeon Maker, Rokaplay
Best Indie Game
- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
- Inua, Arte France
- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Encased, Koch Media
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment
Best Sports Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Most Original Game
- Dice Legacy, Koch Media/DESTINYbit
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
Gamescom Award winners will be announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which kicks off on August 25 at 11am PT/8pm CEST, and throughout the rest of the show. The winners of some awards can be voted on by fans here. So, what do you think? Are you excited for what me might see at Gamescom?
