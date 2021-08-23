Gamescom Award 2021 Nominees Announced, Strongly Hint at Elden Ring Presence at Show

Gamescom 2021 doesn’t kick off until Wednesday, but nominations for the Gamescom Award have already been announced. These awards are always a bit odd, as they’re essentially pure marketing with a questionable selection process, but his year’s noms may be revealing.

From Software’s Elden Ring is nominated for a whopping five awards (Best PC, Xbox, and PlayStation game, Best Action-Adventure, and Best RPG). That would be an awfully strange thing to do if Elden Ring wasn’t going to be shown off at Gamescom in some form (rumors to that effect have been swirling for weeks). You can check out the list of Gamescom Award nominations, below.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

Super Dungeon Maker, Rokaplay

Best Indie Game

Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

Inua, Arte France

Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Encased, Koch Media

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

Dice Legacy, Koch Media/DESTINYbit

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

Gamescom Award winners will be announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which kicks off on August 25 at 11am PT/8pm CEST, and throughout the rest of the show. The winners of some awards can be voted on by fans here. So, what do you think? Are you excited for what me might see at Gamescom?