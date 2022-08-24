Menu
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Teardown Reveals the New Clamshell is Not So Different

Furqan Shahid
Aug 24, 2022
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Teardown Reveals the New Clamshell is Not So Different

Ahead of the recent release, we have our hands on a new video that shows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 being disassembled. Although the disassembly video shows some subtle differences when compared to the predecessor. However, for the most part, you are looking at a device that is almost identical to the previous model and if you have been curious about what a foldable phone looks like from the inside, this is a good way to get started.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Very Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and That is Not a Bad Thing

YouTuber PBKreviews makes the disassembly process very easy in the video. He starts by applying a little heat to the exterior panels, allowing access ot the internals. Once the device is opened, he mentions that there are some minor differences in cables and antennas inside the phone. However, for the most part, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are very identical.

Despite getting a low score in repairability, PBKreviews makes it really easy to open the device. Sadly, the teardown does not include the removal of the foldable screen, and that is why we can't see the hinge. However, it is still worth noting that Samsung has worked on improving the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can look at the entire teardown below.

For anyone who is interested in teardowns and loves seeing phones bearing their internals, this video is borderline therapeutic. However, I would not advise you to go ahead and teardown your phone because we cannot guarantee the results that you might get.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely something that you should be going for if you want a clamshell foldable and something that is on the affordable end. If you are looking for something stellar, I would highly suggest you pick this phone up.

